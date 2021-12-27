Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department from Dec. 13-20:

THEFT:

• Dec. 13 at 10:52 p.m. 2200 block of 69th Avenue North

• Dec. 13 at 9:50 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• Dec. 14 at 36:26 p.m., 2800 block of 67th Lane North

• Dec. 14 at 9:02 p.m., 400 block of 66th Avenue North

• Dec. 15 at 10:31 a.m., 3400 block of 53rd Avenue North

• Dec. 17 at 8:42 a.m., 1700 block of 69th Avenue North

ASSAULT:

• Dec. 15 at 12:43 a.m., 5300 block of Russell Avenue North

ANIMAL IMPOUND:

• Dec. 16 at 5:36 p.m., 2700 block of Freeway Boulevard

BURGLARY:

• Dec. 15 at 4:53 a.m., 5600 block of Bryant Avenue North

TRAFFIC COLLISION:

• Dec. 16 at 12:56 p.m., intersection of John Martin Drive and Highway 100

DOMESTIC ASSAULT/ABUSE:

• Dec. 15 at 11:06 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

MOTOR VEHICLE PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• Dec. 16 at 9:34 a.m., intersection of Humboldt Avenue North and 69th Avenue North

DISORDERLY CONDUCT:

• Dec. 13 at 8:25 a.m., 9400 block of Willow Lane North

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments