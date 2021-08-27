Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department for Aug. 9-16:

THEFT:

• Aug. 9 at 11:27 a.m., 3200 block of County Road 10

• Aug. 9 at 6:41 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• Aug. 9 at 10:29 a.m., 5700 block of Logan Avenue North

• Aug. 10 at 1:34 p.m., 6000 block of Earle Brown Drive

• Aug. 10 at 1:33 p.m., 6200 block of Lilac Drive North

• Aug. 10 at 1:52 p.m., 2800 block of Northway Drive

• Aug. 11 at 4:50 a.m., 6500 block of West River Road

• Aug. 11 at 12:32 p.m., intersection of 58th Avenue North and Logan Avenue North

• Aug. 11 at 7:58 p.m., 6900 block of Lee Avenue North

• Aug. 12 at 1:01 p.m., 6500 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

DRIVING WITH SUSPENDED LICENSE:

• Aug. 12 at 3:24 p.m., intersection of Highway 252 and 66th Avenue North

VIOLATE ORDER FOR PROTECTION:

• Aug. 12 at 5:59 p.m., 5400 block of Bryant Avenue North

DWI:

• Aug. 12 at 10:32 p.m., 6100 block of Earle Brown Drive

ROBBERY:

• Aug. 10 at 2:18 p.m., 2900 block of Northway Drive

TRESPASS:

• Aug. 10 at 7:59 a.m., 5800 block of Xerxes Avenue North

BURGLARY:

• Aug. 12 at 12:15 p.m., 2900 block of Northway Drive

VIOLATE RESTRAINING ORDER:

• Aug. 10 at 6:27 p.m., 6300 block of Lee Avenue North

RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY:

• Aug. 9 at 3:47 p.m., 1600 block of James Circle North

PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• Aug. 8 at 8:30 a.m., 5800 block of Xerxes Avenue North

• Aug. 11 at 9:31 a.m., 5500 block of Fremont Avenue

