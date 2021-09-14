Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department from Aug. 30 to Sept. 6:

THEFT:

• Aug. 30 at 7:34 a.m., 2700 block of Freeway Boulevard

• Aug. 30 at 8:10 a.m., 1000 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• Aug. 30 at 2:27 p.m., 4500 block of 58th Avenue North

• Aug. 30 at 3:41 p.m., 5500 block of Irving Avenue North

• Aug. 30 at 6:57 a.m., 400 block of 66th avenue North

• Aug. 31 at 4:05 p.m., 4400 block of 58th Avenue North

• Aug. 31 at 4:05 p.m., 6700 block of Humboldt Avenue North

• Aug. 31 at 10:30 p.m., 6900 block of Humboldt Avenue North

• Sept. 1 at 1:22 p.m., 800 block of Bellvue Land

• Sept. 2 at 11:58 a.m., 6200 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• Sept. 2 at 12:27 p.m., 6300 block of Shingle Creek Parkway

• Sept. 3 at 10:47 a.m., 6800 block of Zenith Avenue North

BURGLARY:

• Sept. 3 at 7:18 p.m., 3100 block of 65th Avenue North

ANIMAL BITE:

• Sept. 2 at 9:25 p.m., 6200 block of Colfax Avenue North

DOMESTIC ABUSE:

• Aug. 30 at 5:16 p.m., 4500 block of 58th Avenue North

• Sept. 1 at 12:28 a.m., intersection of 61st Avenue North and Brooklyn Boulevard

• Sept. 1 at 9:51 p.m., 6800 block of Humboldt Avenue North

• Sept. 3 at 10:37 a.m., 7000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• Sept. 4 at 11:22 p.m., 5800 block of Xerxes Avenue North

ASSAULT:

• Sept. 5 at 1:27 p.m., 5300 block of Dupont Avenue North

POSSESSION OF FAKE ID:

• Aug. 31 at 12:10 a.m., 6400 block of James Circle North

DOMESTIC ASSAULT:

• Aug. 31 at 5:45 a.m., 200 block of 65th Avenue North

FLEEING POLICE OFFICER:

• Sept. 2 at 11:19 p.m., 1900 block of 57th Avenue North

ROBBERY:

• Sept. 4 at 3:39 p.m., 5900 block of Earle Brown Drive

• Sept. 5 at 8:32 a.m., 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

FRAUD:

• Sept. 3 at 1:33 p.m., 6500 block of West River Road

WEAPON POSSESSION:

• Sept. 3 at 3:04 a.m., 6900 block of Humboldt Avenue North

BRANDISH A FIREARM:

• Aug. 31 at 6:17 a.m., intersection of Russell Avenue North and 53rd Avenue North

PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• Aug. 31 at 8:49 a.m., 3100 block of Lawrence Road

DISCHARGE A FIREARM WITHIN MUNICIPALITY:

• Aug. 30 at 12:52 a.m., 6800 block of Grimes Place

TRESPASS:

• Aug. 31 at 6:58 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

