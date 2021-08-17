Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department for Aug. 2-9:

THEFT:

• Aug. 2 at 11:41 a.m., 2000 block of Freeway Boulevard

• Aug. 2 at 6:24 p.m., 5200 block of Paul Drive

• Aug. 2 at 6:17 p.m., 700 block of 66th Avenue North

• Aug. 3 at 12:05 p.m., 6700 block of Grimes Avenue North

• Aug. 4 at 6:52 a.m., 7300 block of France Avenue North

• Aug. 5 at 10:50 a.m., 1000 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• Aug. 5 at 3:46 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• Aug. 6 at 8:16 a.m., 400 block of 70th Avenue North

NON-CONSENSUAL DISSEMINATION OF PRIVATE SEXUAL IMAGES:

• Aug. 5 at 12:17 p.m., 4300 block of 65th Avenue North

THREATS OF VIOLENCE:

• Aug. 2 at 1:10 p.m., 6400 block of Girard Avenue North

POSSESS HANDGUN WITHOUT PERMIT:

• Aug. 5 at 8:05 p.m., intersection of 50th Avenue North and Abbott Avenue North

ROBBERY:

• Aug. 4 at 2:11 p.m., 7100 block of Bryant Avenue North

ARSON:

• Aug. 2 at 8:06 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

ASSAULT:

• Aug. 3 at 2:56 p.m., 600 block of 66th Avenue North

• Aug. 5 at 3:31 p.m., 6100 block of France Avenue North

FLEEING POLICE OFFICER:

• Aug. 3 at 12:19 a.m., 6400 block of James Circle North

MOTOR VEHICLE PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• Aug. 3 at 9 a.m., intersection of County Road 10 and Highway 100

TRESPASS:

• Aug. 3 at 10:26 a.m., 2900 block of Northway Drive

FRAUD:

• Aug. 3 at 11:55 a.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• Aug. 4 at 2:20 p.m., 1900 block of 57th Avenue North

BURGLARY:

• Aug. 6 at 4:43 a.m., 5300 block of Knox Avenue North

PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• Aug. 2 at 11:39 p.m., 3000 block of 51st Avenue North

