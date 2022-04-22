Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department from April 4-11:

THEFT:

• April 4 at 1:09 p.m., 7100 block of Unity Avenue North

• April 5 at 2:14 p.m., 5500 block of Halifax Avenue North

• April 5 at 3:58 p.m., 5200 block of Ewing Avenue North

• April 5 at 3:58 p.m., 6700 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• April 5 at 5:42 p.m., 6800 block of Noble Avenue North

• April 6 at 7:20 a.m., 7000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• April 6 at 2:41 p.m., 7200 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• April 6 at 8:43 p.m., 1400 block of 67th Avenue North

DOMESTIC ASSAULT/ABUSE:

• April 4 at 6:16 a.m., 2900 block of Northway Drive

• April 4 at 4:55 p.m., 1900 block of 57th Avenue North

• April 5 at 3:35 p.m., 5200 block of Ewing Avenue North

• April 5 at 4:59 p.m., 1700 block of 69th Avenue North

• April 5 at 9:48 p.m., 6300 block of Dupont Avenue North

• April 6 at 7:27 a.m., 6100 block of Beard Avenue North

ASSAULT:

• April 4 at 1:47 a.m., 1600 block of Freeway Boulevard

• April 6 at 9:47 p.m., 1600 block of 68th Lane North

• April 7 at 6:28 p.m., 7000 block of Girard Avenue North

THREATS OF VIOLENCE:

• April 7 at 12:47 a.m., 800 block of 67th Avenue North

BURGLARY:

• April 5 at 5:04 a.m., 1500 block of 69th Avenue North

• April 5 at 5:06 p.m., 1300 block of 69th Avenue North

• April 7 at 2:24 a.m., 1300 block of 69th Avenue North

FLEEING POLICE OFFICER:

• April 4 at 1:04 p.m., 1300 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• April 6 at 2:24 a.m., intersection of 65th Avenue North and Emerson Avenue North

