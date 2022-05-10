Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department from April 27 to May 4:

THEFT:

• April 27 at 10:55 a.m., 3400 block of 53rd Avenue North

• April 27 at 11:55 a.m., 1900 block of 55th Avenue North

• April 27 at 3:03 p.m., 6700 block of Bryant Avenue North

• April 27 at 5:12 p.m., 4200 block of 61st Avenue North

• April 28 at 3:08 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• April 28 at 3:42 p.m., 3300 block of 53rd Avenue North

• April 28 at 4:36 p.m., 6800 block of France Avenue North

• April 29 at 2:18 p.m., 1500 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• April 29 at 4:29 p.m., 4200 block of 71st Avenue North

• April 30 at 11:57 a.m., 4700 block of Twin Lake Avenue North

• May 1 at 3:49 a.m., 6100 block of Summit Drive

• May 3 at 2:59 a.m., 1700 block of 69th Avenue North

• May 3 at 6 p.m., 4400 block of 58th Avenue North

RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY:

• April 29 at 1:58 a.m., 5300 block of Logan Avenue North

THREATS OF VIOLENCE:

• April 29 at 1:34 a.m., 1900 block of 57th Avenue North

DOMESTIC ASSAULT/ABUSE:

• April 28 at 4:44 a.m., 5200 block of Drew Avenue North

• May 2 at 9:04 p.m., 5700 block of Girard Avenue North

ASSAULT:

• May 1 at 1:23 p.m., 1900 block of 57th Avenue North

PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• April 28 at 1:39 p.m., 3400 block of 53rd Avenue North

CHECK FORGERY:

• April 27 at 12:51 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

TRESPASS:

• April 28 at 11:05 a.m., 6400 block of James Circle North

• May 2 at 7:43 a.m., 1900 block of 57th Avenue North

ANIMAL IMPOUND:

• April 29 at 9:34 a.m., 4900 block of Abbott Avenue North

• April 30 at 11:39 a.m., 3300 block of 53rd Avenue North

POSSESSION OF AMMO/FIREARM AFTER FELONY CONVICTION:

• April 30 at 10:53 p.m., intersection of 55th Avenue North and Emerson Avenue North

FLEEING POLICE OFFICER:

• May 1 at 11:55 p.m., 6400 block of James Circle North

