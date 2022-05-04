Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department from April 18-25:

THEFT:

• April 20 at 12:57 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• April 21 at 12:42 p.m., 1500 block of 69th Avenue North

DWI:

• April 20 at 10:20 p.m., intersection of 61st Avenue North and Brooklyn Boulevard

TRESPASS:

• April 18 at 3:12 p.m., 1900 block of 57th Avenue North

HARASSMENT:

• April 18 at 3:13 p.m., 5800 block of Xerxes Avenue North

POSSESSION OF MACHINE GUN OR SHORT BARRELED SHOTGUN:

• April 22 at 12:26 a.m., intersection of County Road 10 and Brooklyn Boulevard

ROBBERY:

• April 18 at 8:33 p.m., 6400 block of James Circle North

• April 20 at 9:28 a.m., 2900 block of County Road 10

• April 21 at 2:43 p.m., 3200 block of County Road 10

ASSAULT:

• April 18 at 11:02 p.m., 6400 block of James Circle North

PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• April 18 at 10:16 a.m., intersection of John Martin Drive and Shingle Creek Parkway

• April 20 at 8:18 a.m., intersection of 62nd Avenue North and Bryant Avenue North

POSSESS FIREARM OR AMMO WITH PREVIOUS CONVICTION:

• April 20 at 1:59 a.m., 6500 block of West River Road

