Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department from April 11-18:

THEFT:

• April 11 at 9:26 a.m., 1500 block of Humboldt Place North

• April 11 at 11:56 a.m., 3400 block of 65th Avenue North

• April 13 at 4:42 p.m., 6200 block of Shingle Creek Parkway

• April 13 at 2:08 p.m., 6300 block of France Avenue North

POSSESSION OF COUNTERFEIT CURRENCY:

• April 11 at 9:04 a.m., 5800 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

DISORDERLY CONDUCT:

• April 13 at 4:54 a.m., 6000 block of Ewing Avenue North

DUMPING GARBAGE:

• April 11 at 8:44 a.m., 1500 block of 69th Avenue North

ASSAULT:

• April 11 at 10:30 a.m., 4000 block of 62nd Avenue North

• April 14 at 11:12 a.m., intersection of Freeway Boulevard and Humboldt Avenue North

PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• April 12 at 2:21 p.m., 6500 block of Bryant Avenue North

• April 13 at 3:57 p.m., 5400 block of Freemont Avenue North

BURGLARY:

• April 14 at 2:23 p.m., 6400 block of Willow Lane

