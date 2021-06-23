The Brooklyn Center Police Department is investigating a death it characterized as suspicious after a woman was found deceased during a welfare check June 23.
According to Cmdr. Garett Flesland, at approximately 3:25 a.m., officers were dispatched on a welfare check for an adult female and multiple children at a residence in the 5400 block of Oliver Avenue North.
Officers arrived at the residence and found an adult female who was deceased. Multiple children at the property were found to be uninjured.
An adult male was arrested in connection to the incident.
The investigation into the incident remains ongoing, but there is no threat to the general public.
The Brooklyn Center Police Department is working in cooperation with the Hennepin County Sheriff's Department, the Hennepin County Crime Lab, and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner in this investigation.
