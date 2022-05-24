Kellace McDaniel has been named the new police chief in Brooklyn Center.
“I’m excited to introduce Kellace McDaniel to the Brooklyn Center community as he has our confidence and support in this important role,” said city manager Reggie Edwards. “I want to give a heartfelt thank you to the community members, stakeholders and staff who helped us reach this important decision for our community and all of the qualified candidates for their consideration. I also, want to extend my gratitude and acknowledgement to Interim Police Chief, Tony Gruenig who led the Police Department through one, if not its most challenging times."
Most recently, McDaniel served as a Lieutenant overseeing Hennepin County Sheriff's Office Court Services Division, where he supervised 57 deputies.
McDaniel is a Brooklyn Center resident, and was introduced to the community in a May 16 meet and greet.
“Everything I preach up here is going to be all about bringing the community and police back together,” McDaniel said. “To me, I know community policing very well. It's very important to be seen out there. If you're not seen out there, why even have a police department?”
He has served in specialty law enforcement areas including community engagement, homeland security, investigations, the Mobile Field Force Unit, at the county's Adult Detention Center, court services, narcotics and the Violent Offender Task Force, as well as dignitary security.
McDaniel's first day working with the City of Brooklyn Center will be Monday, June 27.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.