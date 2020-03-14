The 42nd Brooklyn Center Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast will be 8-10 a.m. Saturday, May 2, at Embassy Suites Hotel, at 6300 Earle Brown Drive.
The keynote speaker will be Pastor Manuel Carranza of the Lily of the Valley Pentecostal Church in Brooklyn Center. The musical guest will be Sara Renner, director of contemporary worship at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church in Mahtomedi, Minnesota.
Table sponsorships are $200 and come with eight tickets. Checks should be payable to the Brooklyn Center Community Prayer Breakfast Committee. Sponsorship forms and checks should be mailed to the Brooklyn Center Community Prayer Breakfast Committee, at 6066 Shingle Creek Parkway, Box 1124, Brooklyn Center, MN 55430.
The deadline for ticket ordering is Friday, April 3.
Contact the committee at bcprayerbreakfast@gmail.com, 763-560-4942, or 952-220-4137.
