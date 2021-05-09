Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott laid out new plans for the city's public safety departments during a special meeting May 8.
The series of proposals would create a new public safety department where unarmed civilians respond to mental health calls for service and minor traffic incidents.
The proposals come weeks after Kim Potter, then a 25-year-veteran Brooklyn Center police officer, shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop.
Tim Gannon, police chief at the time, said that he believed Potter accidentally shot Wright, firing her service pistol instead of her Taser while attempting to arrest Wright.
Both Gannon and Potter resigned from the police department. Potter was arrested and charged with second-degree manslaughter.
The City Council fired city manager Curt Boganey, and gave Elliott ultimate command over the police department.
Elliott named the resolution after Wright and Kobe Dimok-Heisler, a 21-year-old shot and killed by Brooklyn Center police officers during a domestic incident in 2019. Dimok-Heisler was on the Autism spectrum and in the midst of a mental health crisis when the incident occurred. The Hennepin County Attorney's Office declined to bring charges in the case.
“This resolution is the first step to a community-centered process that will ultimately … create a new department of community safety,” Elliott said. “We are expanding the tools in our tool box.”
If approved by the council, the resolution calls for the creation of an unarmed civilian Community Response Department and a Traffic Enforcement Department. An implementation committee would guide the creation of the departments. A permanent Community Safety and Violence Prevention Committee will review city safety data and make recommendations on how to modify programs moving forward.
If approved, the Implementation Committee would have 180 days to bring forward a proposal for creating the new departments.
The resolution would also provide a temporary limit on police interactions related to non-moving traffic infractions, non felony offenses and non felony warrants. That is, officers would only be allowed to issue tickets for low level offenses such as marijuana possession and disorderly conduct.
“It's very important that we pass sweeping reform, police reform at the state level, city level and national level,” said Amity Dimock, mother of Dimok-Heisler. She said that her son would be alive today if police had not responded to the incident that resulted in her son's death.
“The time for police reform was yesterday,” she said. “Right now the world is watching us.”
While all of the council was present as the meeting began, Councilmember April Graves left the meeting before its conclusion.
The council decided to wait until a later date when the entire council is in attendance to vote on the resolution.
Councilmember Marquita Butler spoke in favor of the proposal.
“I'm tired of waiting,” she said. "These last three weeks haven't been easy on any of us, on our community, but if we have the opportunity now to make a difference and try to lessen the trauma that our community continues to experience, to save another person's life, we have to do it."
Councilmember Kris Lawrence-Anderson said that the council needs to take a more thorough look at the plans.
“Certainly we do need change, but we need to make sure we make all the right changes, at least to the best of our ability,” she said.
Councilmember Dan Ryan also said that he wanted more time to look over the proposal before making a decision.
“I am so impatient,” Elliott said. “I want this solved, really, last year. I really have no more time to wait or debate or to discussion … I just want to get to work before there's another killing in our city.”
