A Brooklyn Center man died after sustaining injuries in an April 19 car crash, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Roderick Aaron Taylor, 30, of Brooklyn Center, was involved in a car crash at the intersection of 42nd Avenue South and 52nd Street East in Minneapolis and died at approximately 4 p.m. April 29.
The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating the incident.
