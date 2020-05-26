A Brooklyn Center man was killed in a car crash May 22.
Angel Aguilar, 22, was involved in a motor vehicle collision and was killed, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office.
The crash occurred at 8:02 p.m. May 22 on the 6800 block of Shingle Creek Parkway in Brooklyn Center. He died at the scene.
“The cause of death is multiple blunt force injuries and manner of death is [an] accident. The Brooklyn Center Police Department is the investigating agency,” the press release reads.
