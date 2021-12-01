A Brooklyn Center man was found guilty of criminal sexual conduct in four cases, the Hennepin County Attorney’s office recently announced.
Aaron Hjermstad, 42, was found guilty of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct, and solicitation of a child.
He will be sentenced Jan. 21. Prosecutors expect that he will be sentenced to 12 years in prison based on the state’s sentencing guidelines.
Hjermstad was a basketball coach at Hospitality House and a teacher at Mastery School in Minneapolis when he committed the crimes.
According to the criminal complaints, Hjermstad assaulted underage basketball players he was coaching.
In multiple incidents, players spent the night at Hjermstad’s Brooklyn Center home, when he assaulted them or proposed criminal sexual contact.
Each of the victims were middle-school-aged males.
Hjermstad was charged in July 2020 with abusing two players. Other investigations into his criminal activities were reopened, and prosecutors brought about additional charges later that month.
