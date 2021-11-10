A Brooklyn Center man died Oct. 31 in a motorcycle crash, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office.

Chee Vang, 32, died from multiple blunt force injuries due to a motorcycle-versus-vehicle collision.

The crash occurred at 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of Brooklyn Boulevard and 70th Avenue North.

Vang was pronounced dead later that day, at 12:01 p.m. at North Memorial Health Hospital.

