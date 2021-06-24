A Brooklyn Center man was recently charged with murdering his ex-wife days after she remarried.
Robert McCloud, 64, was charged with intentional second-degree murder after killing his ex-wife Lauri Deatherage, 48, of Robbinsdale.
According to the criminal complaint, at approximately 9:15 a.m. June 18, officers from the Robbinsdale Police Department were dispatched to the 3400 block of Grimes Avenue North on a report that a man had murdered his ex-wife.
Officers forced entry into the home and found a woman, identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office as Deatherage, lying deceased on the bedroom floor. Officers observed that she had head trauma and recovered a discharged cartridge casing lying on the floor.
An autopsy determined that Deatherage died from a gunshot wound to the head.
The party that reported the murder told police that McCloud had recently purchased a handgun and visited Deatherage's home that day.
Officers learned that McCloud was likely at his residence in the 6200 block of Unity Avenue North in Brooklyn Center.
Police arrived at his home and began notifications to remove him and place him under arrest.
While talking with negotiators, McCloud told the police they had “caught themselves a murderer but saved a suicide,” according to the criminal complaint.
McCloud also told police that his “plan was to take care of business with (Deatherage) then myself, but I took care of business with her and I left.”
He admitted to police that he stood over Deatherage as she was lying in bed. As Deatherage began to reach for a telephone, McCloud shot her, believing she intended to call 911.
Prior to the murder, McCloud mailed flash drives with a prerecorded message to family members. In the recording, McCloud said that he planned to commit suicide, and while he knew it was wrong to involve his ex-wife, she had just remarried and “he wasn't going to let 'that hillbilly' get all his stuff and his wife,” the criminal complaint reads.
During a search of McCloud's residence, officers recovered a handgun with a live round in the chamber, a key for Deatherage's home, and clothing that appeared to be covered in blood.
Deatherage had remarried at her home June 13 during a block party celebration. The Robbinsdale City Council approved a street closure on 35th Avenue between Grimes and France Avenues for the wedding.
