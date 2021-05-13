A Brooklyn Center man was charged with murder in connection with a May 8 Minneapolis shooting.
Otis Givens, 45, was charged with second-degree murder after Ariana Bradley, 24, no permanent address, was found shot to death in the first floor of a parking garage near South Ninth Street and LaSalle Avenue.
Givens was arrested May 10, and is being held in the Hennepin County Jail.
According to the criminal complaint, at 10:22 p.m., Minneapolis police were dispatched on a report of shots fired to the area of South Ninth Street and LaSalle Avenue. While in route, officers were advised that a man appeared to be injured in the shooting.
Police rendered aid to a shooting victim on the street with non life-threatening wounds. He was transported to the hospital by ambulance.
While securing the scene, officers located a woman, later identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office as Bradley, deceased on the first floor of the parking ramp. She had been shot twice, once in the arm and once in the back of the head.
According to witness statements and surveillance video, a group of individuals became involved in a verbal altercation in an alley near the parking garage. Givens and Bradley were among those involved in the altercation, according to police.
Givens, known to some witnesses by the street name “Popeye,” had been at The Saloon bar, located 830 Hennepin Ave. prior to the incident. He was seen in surveillance footage wearing salmon colored pants during the incident.
A woman, identified as “Witness One,” told police that during the altercation, a man accompanying Bradley brandished a handgun. Witness One then responding by drawing a handgun, which accidentally discharged and struck a man in the leg.
Witness One then allegedly gave the handgun to Givens.
Bradley and the man she was with left the scene of the first shooting, entering the first floor of the nearby parking garage. Prosecutors allege that Givens followed them into the garage, then shot Bradley in the back of the head and the arm as she tried to run away.
Givens later told Witness One that he “Can't believe that I shot that girl.”
Police later arrested Givens near the corner of South Ninth Street and LaSalle Avenue. He was wearing the same salmon colored pants as the night of the murder, and was found to have the name “Popeye,” tattooed on his chest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.