To the editor:
Can’t understand why people are so upset about the death of George Floyd? Set a timer for 8 minutes and 46 seconds and let me paint you a picture. This timer represents the length of time that George Floyd was pinned to the ground by his neck, body and legs by police.
Imagine you are handcuffed, you can feel the cold metal push into the bones around your wrists, they feel too tight.
You’re pushed against a wall.
You feel hands patting along your sides.
They walk you over to the car and try to force you in.
You don’t like tight spaces, but they won’t listen, won’t allow you to calm down before getting in.
They yell at you for resisting.
You feel your muscles tense up from the stress.
You’re trying to remain calm, but it’s hard.
Suddenly, you’re laid out on the dirty street.
You notice how the broken tar scratches your face, how your cheekbone is forcefully pushed against the ground.
Your eyes water.
You notice grits of dirt in your mouth that flew in when you gasped for air.
The bone of a knee presses into your neck.
There’s a lot of weight on your legs and torso. Several people are holding you down.
You hear people around you begging them to stop.
You can’t really see them, just their shoes.
Tar and concrete, the tire of a car, the leg of an officer,
The components of your last memory.
No family or friends, only fear and strangers.
You start to panic, but you can’t move. Your breathing shallows and you start to cry.
You’re pleading with them that you can’t breathe.
You yell for help.
You even yell out for your mother.
You think about her memory, the way her hug comforted you.
The way her favorite perfume smelled.
You yell out for her to help, even though she isn’t there.
Someone angrily cries out, “You’re killing him!”
You can hear the emotion and fear in their voice as your consciousness fades away.
And that’s it. You don’t go home to your family.
McKayla Herrick
Brooklyn Center
