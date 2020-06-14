To the editor:
I’d like to thank House Speaker Melissa Hortman and Sen. Chris Eaton for supporting legislation that raises Minnesota’s tobacco age to 21, which Gov. Tim Walz signed into law on May 16.
I testified in support of Tobacco 21 in Brooklyn Center, one of the first cities to raise the tobacco sales age to 21. We have a growing epidemic of tobacco use and addiction among our young people.
E-cigarette use continued to climb and almost doubled among eighth-graders from 2016 to 2019. More than 25% of Minnesota 11th-graders reported using e-cigarettes in the past month, according to the 2019 Minnesota Student Survey.
This is why we need strong leaders and smart public health policies that take on tobacco addiction before it starts. Studies show if youth don’t start using tobacco before they are 21, they likely never will. This law will protect our youth and save lives.
I’m grateful for Rep. Hortman and Sen. Eaton’s yes votes and leadership on this important health issue. Thank you for voting to protect the health and safety of the next generation of Minnesotans.
Ephraim Olani
Brooklyn Center
Editor’s note: Ephraim Olani is the executive director of Sub-Saharan African Youth and Family Services in Minnesota.
