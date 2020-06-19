Editor’s note: This letter was submitted in reference to Carly Baker’s “Superintendent: Congrats Brooklyn Center’s class of 2020,” Deb Taylor’s “Pandemic lessons for the most vulnerable,” and the APG/ECM Editorial Board’s “An open letter to the high school graduates of 2020,” all published in the May 28 edition of the Brooklyn Park/Brooklyn Center Sun Post.
To the editor:
When will the 2020 graduates learn there was no legitimate reason for the closing decision; how will they respond, how will they remember?
Closed the prom, grad night, even in-person graduation.
The euphoria will dissipate in time and reflection take place.
The graduates will see that the celebration culminating twelve years of work was shut down without a trace of evidence to support the action.
They will understand and question how their graduation was taken away: a legacy of politics and deception.
This was obvious in the Carly Baker, Deb Taylor, and APG/ECM articles. Heavy on fear, zero on data.
Had school authorities followed the actual data rather than the Walz political agenda, Josh Frasier, Principal of Brooklyn Center High School, would have actually given a handshake to each graduate.
DATA: THE MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH (May 21, 2020 data).
Age Group % Cases % Deaths
0-5 years 2 0
6-19 years 6 0
20-29 years 18 0
30-39 years 20.0 0.37
40-49 years 16 0.98
50-59 years 15 4.82
60-69 years 10 11
70+ years 14.2 82.8
Minnesota parents and legislators take note, before Walz implemented his Draconian plan and also closed the schools, Europeans had performed a comprehensive study of COVID-19 and school children. The identical results were seen in Ireland and Denmark.
The conclusion was that no child under the age of 15 had died. In Minnesota, zero young kids have died. Zero K-12 kids have died; zero college-aged have died. Hardly enough to measure any deaths, almost everyone aged 50 or less is free. In school graduations welcomed.
In addition, a serious result of shuttering schools has been widespread school support staff layoffs, increasing poverty at every level, and harming the education of students. It may take many years to overcome the shutdown.
The consequences of this ill-conceived plan is to devastate the economy, force unemployment, increase poverty and fail education.
Dell Erickson
Brooklyn Center
