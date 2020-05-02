Editor’s note: This letter was sent in response to Peggy Bakken’s April 16 editorial titled “No excuses - complete your census form,” and the Adams Publishing Group of East Central Minnesota Editorial Board editorial “Every person needed and wanted as 2020 census begins,” from the March 6 edition of the Sun Post.
To the editor:
One wonders why Bakken said, “you’re completely safe.” Who was she talking to?
Here on vacation? Foreign student? Temporary work visa? Immigrant? Illegal alien?
The 22,000,000 million illegal Aliens and all other non-citizens by merely being counted transfers power and money from citizens to non-citizens.
Sanctuary cities like Minneapolis and St. Paul are rewarded for lawbreaking!
Who cannot vote! None of this is happening with the consent of American citizens.
The Center for Immigration Studies found that the 1980 census reapportioned 12 seats in 1990, the 1990 census reapportioned six seats, and the census 2000 reapportioned seven seats from low to high immigration states. Thus, the more than 18 million non-citizens in the 2000 census were equal to nearly 29 congressional seats.
Using the same ratio today implies 21 million non-citizens and approximately 33 seats.
According to CIS, because of immigration, “Ohio will have three fewer seats in 2020, Michigan and Pennsylvania two fewer; and Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, West Virginia, and Wisconsin each have one fewer seat.”
Where do they go to? “California will have 11 more seats; New York and Texas four more seats each; Florida three more seats; New Jersey two more seats; and Illinois and Massachusetts each have one additional seat.”
CIS states that underlining the power of the census, “of the 26 seats that will be lost, 24 are from states that voted for Donald Trump in 2016.”
CIS makes it simple to understand. “In a district in which a large share of the population cannot vote, those who do vote count more than citizens in districts where almost everyone is an American citizen.” In brief, non-citizen populations take voting power and shift it to citizens in high-immigration districts.”
Under Bakken’s and ECM policies, our country rapidly becomes a foreign country. Just by being counted. Our culture and our language disappears. Easily accomplished by the census.
The census solution is easy. Add a citizenship question and count the non-citizens but not for representation or money purposes.
Dell Erickson
Brooklyn Center
