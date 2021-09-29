Brooklyn Center on Sept. 28 issued a policy directing its police officers to avoid unnecessary arrests by citing and releasing low-level offenders.
“Today we’re taking another step forward in our collective work to reimagine public safety in Brooklyn Center,” Mayor Mike Elliott said. “We think that it’s an important milestone.”
The policy is part of the Daunte Wright and Kobe Dimock-Heisler Community Safety and Violence Prevention Act, which was approved by the City Council in May, declaring the city’s intent to create a new public safety division that will respond to mental health calls and low-level traffic offenses.
Policy language
“If a full-time or part-time officer establishes probable cause that a person has committed a misdemeanor, that officer must, in lieu of arrest, approach the person in a professional and respectful manner consistent with the department’s conduct policy, issue a citation or refer the matter for charging consideration, and allow the person to leave,” the new policy states.
It further stipulates that, in lieu of issuing a citation, an officer can refer the individual to “public assistance or service programs recognized by the city that offer services appropriate to assist that person.”
For a gross misdemeanor, the “officer must arrest and book the offender, as required by law,” the policy states. “Unless holding the person in custody is required by rule of law or is necessary to mitigate an ongoing threat to public safety, the person being held, or property, the person shall be released pending charging.”
The policy does not impact felony arrest authority, nor does it intend to restrict officers from making arrests that are mandated by law.
Officers may take a person into custody if it reasonably and objectively appears that they have committed a felony charge, if the person needs to be taken into custody to prevent imminent or immediate bodily injury or physical violence to that person or another person, when they must be held in custody to prevent violence against a juvenile or vulnerable adult, if criminal sexual conduct is involved, or if the offense involved the use of a firearm or other dangerous weapon.
Officers may also take someone into custody to prevent actual or continued property damage, for trespassing when the individual has refused all verbal requests by an officer to leave the property, if a warrant or other court order expressly demands arrest, or if a criminal statue explicitly requires arrest.
The policy requires that officers attempt to find an alternative to arrests in misdemeanor instances where arrest is not legally mandated.
“The officer shall attempt alternatives to arrest and custody to deescalate the situation, such as by removing the person from the scene,” the policy states. “An officer is not required to attempt an alternative to arrest and custody if the officer determines, based on articulable facts, that such an attempt will pose an imminent threat to public safety.
“If an alternative to arrest is utilized, the officer must issue a citation or refer the matter for charging consideration and release the person, unless the officer determines, based on specific articulable facts, that the alternative to arrest and custody was not successful.”
If someone is arrested and taken into custody only for the purposes of booking, the department must book them as quickly as possible and then release them immediately, unless custody is necessary to prevent an ongoing threat to public safety, persons in custody or property.
The policy mandates officers to keep records on their discretionary arrests.
“Any officer who arrests and takes a person into custody for a non-felony offense must record with specificity the reason(s) for not issuing a citation and releasing the person, or in the case of a gross misdemeanor, the reasons for not booking and releasing the person, which alternative to arrest was attempted or an explanation as to why an alternative was not attempted, or why the person was not released pending charging consideration.
“The officer’s rationale will presumptively be classified as public data under the Minnesota Government Data Practices Act by the Brooklyn Center Police Department unless a different classification applies under the act.”
Daunte Wright was shot and killed by then-Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter during a traffic stop in April.
Potter resigned her role with the police department and was charged with second-degree manslaughter by the Washington County Attorney’s Office in the incident.
Minnesota Attorney General Kieth Ellison’s office has since taken over the prosecution, and charged Potter with first-degree manslaughter.
“We believe strongly that these policies laid out in the resolution have the potential to transform community safety in Brooklyn Center,” said Murnira Mohamed, policy associate at the American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota. “This indicates a city willing to learn from past mistakes and is committed to moving forward with evidence-based, meaningful policies.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.