On Dec. 5, officers from the Brooklyn Center Police Department hosted its first of two 2019 Shop with a Cop events. This event involved Brooklyn Center officers joining local youth on a shopping spree at Walmart, 1200 Shingle Creek Crossing.
Brooklyn Center elementary school officials selected 18 students for the first event, and students were paired with a uniformed officer and given $125 to shop with. After the shopping was completed, officers and kids had dinner and wrapped the newly purchased gifts. Money for this event was made available through by Brooklyn Center Crime Prevention Program along with other local sponsors.
“The Brooklyn Center Police Department is proud of this event as it provides holiday gifts for several underprivileged families and is part of the department’s ongoing efforts to positively interact with the community it serves,” a department spokesperson wrote in a press release. “The Brooklyn Center Police Department would like to thank our local schools, sponsors, and Walmart for hosting and partnering with law enforcement in order to make this event possible.”
A second Shop with a Cop event is set for 4:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Walmart.
