Brooklyn Center has hired Cordell “Corky” Wiseman to be its new recreation director. He will be responsible for expanding the role of recreation, master plan implementation, youth development, community center expansion and enterprise operations management.

Wiseman has more than 30 years of experience in municipal government and parks.

He comes to Brooklyn Center from Minneapolis where he worked for the Park and Recreation Board since 1991. He has also served on the board of commissioners for the Minnesota Recreation and Park Association and recently ended his term as president for the National Recreation and Park Association Ethics Minority Society.

City Manager Reginald Edwards noted that during the director selection process, Wiseman demonstrated a keen understanding of the rich diversity of Brooklyn Center and the desire to further the aims of the city in being a “community-centered city.”

Wiseman is replacing former parks and recreation director Jim Glasoe, who retired in June, 2020. Wiseman will begin employment with Brooklyn Center Sept. 1.

