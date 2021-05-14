The Brooklyn Center City Council approved a pay raise for Acting City Manager Reggie Edwards at its May 10 meeting, but was unwilling to give him permanent status in the role without conducting a larger search process.
Edwards “shall serve as the acting city manager while the city undertakes a formal search, with the opportunity for public input, to select a long-term city manager,” his contract reads. “The parties intend that if (Edwards) is not selected for the long-term city manager position, he will return to his position as deputy city manger for the city.”
The council parted ways with Curt Boganey, former city manager, following the officer-involved killing of Daunte Wright. The council fired Boganey at a special meeting April 12. Since then, Edwards, who was previously serving as deputy city manager, has performed the manager’s duties.
According to his LinkedIn page, Boganey began serving as city manager in 2003. He was also Brooklyn Park’s city manager from 1996 to 2002.
Tim Gannon, who was police chief at the time of the shooting, resigned from his position April 14.
Wright was shot by Kim Potter, then a 26-year Brooklyn Center police officer, during a traffic stop. She also resigned from her position in the Police Department April 14. Gannon said that he believed Potter meant to fire her Taser at Wright while attempting to arrest him, but fired her service pistol by mistake, killing him.
Potter has since been charged with second-degree manslaughter.
Tony Gruenig, commander of the department’s patrol division, was appointed acting chief following Gannon’s resignation.
The council did not speak extensively on the decision to pursue a larger search for a city manger, and Mayor Mike Elliott did not respond to a request for additional comment before the Sun Post’s press time.
‘An open process’
The council decided at a previous meeting that it “wanted to have an open process” for selecting the next manager, Edwards said.
Discussions related to the future of the city manager position largely took place during the council’s May 3 special meeting.
There is no video footage of the meeting on the city’s website, and city clerk did not respond to an email inquiry regarding the status of a publicly available video of the meeting.
It is unclear if the meeting was conducted as a formal review of Edward’s performance or a less formal council discussion. Formal performance reviews of city employees are closed to be public. While the agenda lists the item as a performance review, it makes no mention of closing the meeting to public viewing.
In a memo to the council, Edwards proposed he be appointed to the city manager position permanently. A draft contract for his employment was included in the agenda materials. The draft contract proposed a three-year term with a salary of $162,000 per year.
“As acting city manager, I have had the opportunity to meet almost the entire staff either virtually or in-person,” Edwards wrote to the council in the memo.
“In listening to staff, I believe one of the more critical measures needed at this time is stability and predictability. The termination of the former city manager and police chief has had a destabilizing effect among staff. In addition, staff continue to work during an unprecedented pandemic and unsettling time.
To move the city forward towards a stable and productive future, “I propose appointment to the position of city manager.”
While Edwards included new information related to city manager salaries at comparably sized cities in the May 10 agenda, his memo was otherwise unchanged from the May 3 agenda.
Salary
City attorney Troy Gilchrist said that he modified Edward’s new contract to reflect his role serving as an interim manager until the council selects a long-term candidate for the role.
The council approved Edward’s yearly salary at $140,000 while acting as city manager. He said his salary as deputy city manager was approximately $121,000. Boganey was paid approximately $150,000 per year at the time of his firing.
An increase in pay is standard for the city when an employee steps up to fill a vacant seat with a higher pay grade, Edwards said.
The salary increase will be applied retroactively to the entire period that Edwards has served as acting city manager.
The contract does not specify a time frame or a specific process for hiring a new city manager.
Councilmember April Graves proposed that the council approve his salary at $140,000 per year, saying she intentionally selected a lower rate than the city paid Boganey due Edward’s fewer years of experience.
Councilmember Marquita Butler agreed that $140,000 was appropriate.
“To me, if we’re paying at the same rate of somebody with 40 plus years of experience, that doesn’t make a lot of sense to me,” she said.
Councilmember Dan Ryan said the council should not debate Edward’s salary too vigorously.
“This is such a critical position for the city and I think this is partially an expression of our confidence in our single employee,” he said. “To nitpick about the salary at this point, I believe would be mistaken because we need to have an expression of confidence.”
Edwards has served as deputy city manager since 2016.
