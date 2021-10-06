The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the victim of a fatal Sept. 29 shooting at a Brooklyn Center gas station in a press release Tuesday.

Anthony Maurice Holman Jr., 26, of Eagan, was shot and killed at the Speedway gas station at 6950 Brooklyn Blvd.

A 26-year-old Brooklyn Park man was arrested and charged with felon in possession of a firearm in connection with the shooting, according to Brooklyn Center Police Cmdr. Garett Flesland.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the case and are searching for multiple people of interest, Flesland said.

“Once they are located we should be able to release more info,” he said.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner ruled Holman's death a homicide caused by multiple gunshot wounds.

At approximately 11:18 a.m. the morning of the shooting, the Brooklyn Center Police Department was dispatched to investigate a report of a shooting at a gas station.

Arriving officers found Holman, who was suffering from gunshot wounds, and began rendering first aid.

Paramedics arrived at the scene and also rendered aid to Holman, who was soon pronounced dead at the scene.

Police do not believe that the shooting was a random incident.

