A Brooklyn Center woman who has been accused of swindling members of the Hmong community out of $450,000 between 2012 and 2014 was arrested in Georgia and will face charges in Hennepin County District Court, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.
Mai Vu Vang, 51, was arrested in Georgia March 18 and was brought back to Minneapolis to make her first court appearance.
While an investigation by the Minnesota Commerce Fraud Bureau and Fridley Police Department into her alleged fraudulent activity was still active in June 2017, Vang left Minnesota and fled to Georgia. She was later charged in Clark County Georgia with false reporting of a crime and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Vang was arrested on a traffic stop and was arrested on the Clark County charges prior to being sent back to Minneapolis.
According to charges filed in December 2017, Vang was charged with six felony counts of theft by swindle by a nationwide warrant by the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office. According to the criminal complaint, the fraud was initially reported to the Fridley Police Department before a special agent with the Minnesota Department of Commerce Fraud Bureau undertook the investigation that resulted in the criminal charges.
Vang is alleged to have implemented a fraudulent investment scheme where she convinced members of Hmong community that she owned a ginseng farm near Wausau, Wisconsin. She convinced victims to give her cash in exchange for a portion of the ginseng yield upon its harvest and sale, according to the criminal complaint.
Vang told victims she knew a buyer in China and that this buyer would purchase the ginseng with a high rate of return for investors. While investors typically paid her between $3,500 and $4,000 per acre, she told them the ginseng would be worth $75,000 per acre upon harvest.
While some victims thought they were buying the land that had been used to plant the ginseng, others believed they were buying only the crop. Vang occasionally provided receipts for the payments.
Investigators could find no record of Vang being a registered ginseng grower or dealer in Wisconsin.
Vang insisted on cash payments, according to the complaint. While she told some of the victims that she was going through a divorce and was in need of money, she told many of the victims she had cancer and was dying. Vang told one victim was told she was traveling to Jerusalem to sell property, and others were told she needed to pay back taxes on the ginseng farm.
Between 2012 and 2014, Vang is alleged to have swindled nine victims out of $450,000 in total.
One Brooklyn Center-based victim is alleged to have lost $41,500 in the scheme, while another lost $106,550. Some victims knew Vang from a church they ran or attended. A married couple from the church allegedly gave Vang $178,000 in life savings. One couple, with the husband suffering from the after-effects of polio, cashed in $17,500 in retirement accounts to make the investments and had hoped to quit working based on the returns.
During this period, Vang was found to have significant gambling buy-ins, which are the amounts a gambler uses to buy chips or uses at a slot machine at a casino. Vang’s buy-in at Mystic Lake Casino from Jan. 1, 2012, through the end of 2014 totaled slightly over $1 million. Her buy-in increased from $74,710 in 2012 to $262,527 in 2013 and $664,680 in 2014. She also spent $27,130 at Running Aces Harness Park, another gambling establishment.
Minnesota investigators asked police in Georgia to contact Vang at an address believed to be her residence but were not able to contact her prior to her arrest.
Prosecutors are planning to seek bail at $500,000 when she appears at her court hearing.
“These cases are always so sad,” Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said in 2017. “Vang preyed on people who trusted her by telling a series of lies. Their losses were substantial, and we hope to prove in court that she is guilty of fraud and should be sent to prison.”
“This is a disturbing case of affinity fraud,” Commerce Commissioner Jessica Looman said. “Vang targeted fellow members of the Hmong community, including several she met through church. She befriended them to gain their trust, and then she stole their hard-earned savings.”
