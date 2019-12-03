Sophomores quarterback/defensive back Romerus Sykora and wide receiver/defensive back Benjima Wehyee both earned first-team All-District selections in the Metro-Rivers Conference.
Senior wide receiver/defensive back Jamel Lawrence, offensive/defensive linemen junior Bryan Waterhouse and sophomore Bryan Enriquez-Lopez and sophomore linebacker Egan Moua also made the list as honorable mentions.
All selections, except Lawrence, are expected back next season.
Sykora and Wehyee were both top playmakers on both sides of the ball this season. They formed a connection through the air and also accounted for several interceptions on defense.
Waterhouse and Enriquez Lopez also played both offense and defense and not only protected Sykora and helped the running game, but they also were key on stopping the run and getting a pass rush to help the defensive backs get into positions for interceptions.
Moua was another strong defender that bolstered the Centaurs’ front seven.
While Brooklyn Center finished 2-7 overall, the Centaurs look to return most of its playmakers from a year ago after showing potential in first-year head coach Chauncy Williams-Barefield’s system.
Sykora finished with over 1,000 total yards and 16 touchdowns, including three on the ground, and Wehyee finished with over 700 yards receiving and 16 total touchdowns, including one on the ground.
Sykora added 42 tackles, four interceptions and a fumble recovery, as well as four tackles for a loss. Wehyee had 41 tackles, two fumble recoveries and two interceptions and also had a sack and two tackles for a loss.
Enriquez-Lopez had 40 total tackles and two fumble recoveries. He finished with four sacks and eight tackles for a loss. Waterhouse had 12 tackles and a fumble recovery.
Moua finished with 34 tackles, including one for a loss, and a fumble recovery.
