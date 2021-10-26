Brooklyn Center football earned a home game in the 4AAAA section tournament this season after earning a No. 4 seed.
The Centaurs (5-3 overall, 4-2 Twin City-Red) host fifth-seeded St. Paul Como Park on Oct. 26.
The winner travels to Fridley at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, in the semifinals.
Columbia Heights, St. Anthony Village, Chisago Lakes and Minneapolis Edison were seeded second, third, sixth and seventh, respectively.
The section final is at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5.
Brooklyn Center defeated St. Paul Harding/Humboldt 33-12 on Oct. 14 and fell to St. Anthony Village 43-28 on Oct. 20 to close the regular season.
Against St. Paul Harding/Humboldt, the Centaurs rushed for 272 yards.
Senior Warren Kinney had 146 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries, and senior Romerus Sykora had 122 yards and a touchdown on five carries.
Sophomore Deshaun Pongsak added a passing touchdown.
Junior Tavionte Powell had two interceptions and four tackles, and Sykora added an interception and nine tackles.
Senior Max Madyun had an interception and five tackles.
Freshman LaRon Collin Jr. finished with six tackles and a sack, and sophomore Byron Hawkins.
Freshman Mack Stingley and Kinney each had five tackles.
