This isn’t a normal time with the COVID-19 pandemic spreading around the world, including more than 2,000 confirmed cases here in Minnesota.
A stay-at-home order by Gov. Tim Walz is in place until at least May 4, which has shut down many businesses or forced people to work from home. But for essential services like the Brooklyn Center fire and emergency management departments, the pandemic has brought a different set of challenges.
Fires and emergencies don’t stop, so they need to be ready to act. But ensuring the safety of everyone involved must also be considered, and that is reflected in the changes in the procedure in Brooklyn Center, fire/emergency management chief Todd Berg said.
On the emergency-management side, department directors and City Manager Curt Boganey are meeting daily on a virtual basis and the emergency operation center is also virtually open. Normally, everyone would meet in the same room in an event like a tornado or other crisis.
Overall calls are down right now, but much of that is because of other reasons. For example, not as many cars are on the road which means fewer accidents.
On the fire side, the department remains open – fighting a fire that happened in the city just last week – but there are changes as well.
The department has gone to a 24-hour, seven-day, two-person duty crew – which is different from having the two-person crew between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. and then having all 27 firefighters on call for the hours outside that timeframe.
When fire/emergency responds to calls, there is also a new procedure to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
In the case of a fire, the firefighters are in their full fire gear with the self-contained breathing apparatus. In medical or alarm calls, the responders will wear personal protective equipment – gloves, glasses and a mask – and will start with a doorway interview to remain 6feet away to discuss the problem.
If a patient shows signs or symptoms, they put a mask on them as well.
And the resources needed to maintain those safe procedures look to be maintainable right now, Berg said.
“We are not sitting on garages full of equipment,” Berg said. “It’s little storage closets in a couple of buildings, but we’re comfortable right now depending on how long this goes into the future. But we do keep trying to secure additional PPE through our vendors as it becomes available”
There is daily contact with North Memorial Health Hospital, which has the primary medical service direction for the city. That helps keep fire and emergency management safe for when the peak does arrive by reducing redundancy to non-threatening medical situations that are normally responded to, Berg said.
Neighboring cities are also in contact with Brooklyn Center through daily conversations or emails to discuss staffing levels, call volumes and PPE availability. There are maps and contingency plans in case one city’s force falls below a certain level.
And, like in the past, the cities are using their mutual aid agreements to work together. For example, if Brooklyn Park or Robbinsdale has a large fire, they will call Brooklyn Center to help and vice-versa, Berg said.
As of now, the additional COVID-19 crew and procedures are on until at least mid-May. Changes will come as new information arrives.
Berg said the big worry is how much of an unknown this crisis brings – such as a timeframe and when a vaccine will be available.. While the department’s emergency management plan for influenza was able to be used, there are differences that come with COVID-19.
“But that’s what firefighters are good and emergency management is good for is adapting to change,” Berg said. “Sometimes every hour, information is different and you just have to adapt to it, and our guys and gals are doing a fantastic job.”
For the public, Berg said there is information on COVID-19 on every city’s website, and the Minnesota Department of Health is another good place to look for information on not just the coronavirus but also mental health, unemployment and stress and anxiety.
Berg said that working from home and having schools closed can be new to people and that can bring anxiety and stress. While everyone is in the same boat, he said to not hesitate to reach out and get help.
Berg said he also notices more people walking around his neighborhood and being friendly despite the need for social distancing and to maintain what Gov. Tim Walz has laid out in his executive orders.
“And it seems to be working,” Berg said. “The scary part and the part that we all need patience with is when is it going to end, because there’s really no answer for that.”
