The Brooklyn Center Fire Department completed the Minnesota Firefighter Initiative’s “MnFIRE Aware” training Jan. 25. The in-depth training, taught by firefighters and other health experts, provides firefighters with actionable tips on how to protect themselves from cancer, which is one of the three main health problems commonly experienced by those in the fire service.
The Minnesota Firefighter Initiative is the statewide advocacy organization that addresses the growing health issues among those serving in the Minnesota fire service. MnFIRE recently received a $400,000 grant from the Fire Service Advisory Committee to train all Minnesota firefighters to become “MnFIRE Aware” of their occupational health risks by June 30. The Brooklyn Center Fire Department joins a list of more than 8,000 firefighters who have already received the training statewide.
“By participating in this important training, Brooklyn Center proved that the health of their hometown heroes is a priority,” says George Esbensen, Minnesota Firefighter Initiative president. “There’s a health crisis in the Minnesota fire service and it’s more important than ever that firefighters across the state are aware of their heightened risk for cardiac, emotional trauma and cancer issues.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.