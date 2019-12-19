(SUN POST STAFF PHOTO BY KEVIN MILLER)
Brooklyn Center Fire Chief Todd Berg, pictured shaking hands with Mayor Mike Elliott, was named Supervisor of the Year by the American Public Works Association, Minnesota Chapter. Berg served as Brooklyn Center’s streets and park supervisor from August 2010 to November 2018, when the city’s previous fire chief resigned his post. Berg, a paid-on-call firefighter and battalion chief, was asked to fill in as interim chief while keeping his public works position. In May 2019, Berg resigned his position as streets and parks supervisor and accepted the full-time fire chief position. He was nominated for the award by his coworkers in public works, who tricked him into attending the American Public Works Association annual conference Nov. 22 at the Earle Brown Heritage Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.