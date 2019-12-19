(SUN POST STAFF PHOTO BY KEVIN MILLER)

Brooklyn Center Fire Chief Todd Berg, pictured shaking hands with Mayor Mike Elliott, was named Supervisor of the Year by the American Public Works Association, Minnesota Chapter. Berg served as Brooklyn Center’s streets and park supervisor from August 2010 to November 2018, when the city’s previous fire chief resigned his post. Berg, a paid-on-call firefighter and battalion chief, was asked to fill in as interim chief while keeping his public works position. In May 2019, Berg resigned his position as streets and parks supervisor and accepted the full-time fire chief position. He was nominated for the award by his coworkers in public works, who tricked him into attending the American Public Works Association annual conference Nov. 22 at the Earle Brown Heritage Center.