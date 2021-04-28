The Brooklyn Center City Council approved plans April 26 to create a program providing emergency financial assistance for residents living near the Police Department that were impacted by the civil unrest following the death of Daunte Wright.
Wright was shot and killed April 11 by former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter during a traffic stop.
For more than a week after the shooting there were nightly protests and civil unrest near the Police Department at 6645 Humboldt Ave. N. At the City Council meeting, Acting City Manager Reggie Edwards outlined the action that had already been taken to help affected residents and referenced requests for continued assistance.
“Mr. Mayor, you've articulated several times about hearing testimony from residents who live in the apartments in and around the police station, and we know that many of them, over 114 or so, were relocated by Red Cross, (with) assistance from staff, and (we're) trying to provide some sense of safety to those residents, and those residents being traumatized by all the events that have happened, both children and adults,” Edwards said.
“We have had residents that have reached out to us as it relates to being able to recover expenses lost through no fault of their own but primarily due to the civil unrest.”
There was previously no mechanism to provide the kind of relief envisioned, "because historically this is unprecedented," Edwards continued. “We chose and desire to at least provide some type of assistance.”
He requested approval to begin creating a program, but offered few details on the exact nature or available funds for the program. The city has been in contact with both state and county authorities regarding potential assistance, Edwards said.
“We anticipate that we may be able to leverage and match funds,” he said. “This is something that we will be developing — we don't have all the criteria, everything in place, although we do know that we have a demand today, and because we don't have a mechanism in place today, we don't have all the particulars, so we're asking for authorization to create something.”
The council was supportive of the move, voting 4-0 to approve the plan.
Council feedback
Mayor Mike Elliott said the city is working to relocate families that have experienced trauma and no longer feel safe in their homes.
“Kids are traumatized and don't want to live in the apartment anymore or don't want to come outside,” he said. “I think for a lot of families there's got to be some serious, intense counseling available for the adults and for the kids.”
“For many of them, a permanent sort of relocation is probably what they are going to need,” Elliott added. “Community has played a crucial role in all of this work and all of the response.”
Councilmember April Graves asked Edwards to quantify the demand for financial assistance, but he said he did not have an exact answer. He estimated that 50 families may be looking for help.
“The staff and the city as a whole, the council included, could have been more prepared, and I hope that in the future we are, that we're working with our community members who really showed up right away from day one,” Graves said.
The program ought to connect residents with food resources and mental health resources as well as financial and housing resources, she said.
Councilmember Dan Ryan thanked the city staff and the county for contacting the Red Cross to provide quicker help than the government could have provided. “Folks were able to get relief much faster,” he said.
