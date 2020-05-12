Brooklyn Center dance collected four All-Tri-Metro Conference awards this past season, including two honorable mentions.

Seniors Hayden Hayes and Ameria Ramrup were named to the all-conference team, and seniors Kayla Xiong and Catalina Moua were selected as honorable mentions.

All four dancers were leaders on the Centaurs, helping the squad to finish runner-up in both the jazz and high kick competitions in the conference championships.

Brooklyn Center finished with a 242 in high kick and a 235 in jazz at conference.

