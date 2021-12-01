The Brooklyn Center City Council may look to compromise on its police and new public safety department budget proposals after a taking substantial public input Nov. 29.
“Let’s figure out how we can compromise and get some of these things that we as a council voted for in April into our budget,” Councilmember Marquita Butler said.
In a meeting that lasted more than six hours and ended after midnight, the council took often-contentious public comments, and debated the fiscal futures of the Police Department and the new public safety initiates proposed after the shooting of Daunte Wright.
Ultimately, the council decided to continue its discussion at 6 p.m. Dec. 2, prior to the city’s Dec. 6 Truth in Taxation hearing, to attempt to find a comprise that could be presented to the community.
Mayor Mike Elliott has proposed amending the budget, reallocating $1.2 million from 14 unfilled positions in the Police Department and using it to bolster funding for the new public safety departments.
The new departments will be staffed by unarmed civilians and mental health professionals that respond to mental-health-related calls for service and non-moving violations.
When the budget amendment was introduced at an earlier meeting, City Manager Reggie Edwards spoke against the proposal, saying it would keep the Police Department short-staffed and impact the department’s ability to serve the public.
The reallocation would “mean that we do not have a street crimes unit. It would mean that we would not have the detectives that we have,” Edwards said. “That would have a significant and detrimental impact, an unsustainable impact on the department.”
In the budget proposed by Edwards, the city would allocate $1.5 million to the project in 2022. Early planning for the 2023 budget includes a $1.1 million allocation.
Elliott said that he supports the city’s police officers and wants to provide them with the tools they need to respond to all types of calls for service.
While Butler spoke in favor of the mayor’s proposal, Councilmembers April Graves, Kris Lawrence-Anderson and Dan Ryan spoke against the concept.
Graves said that the city’s manager’s budget and the mayor’s proposal are not that different, and that while she would consider “freezing” two or three open police positions and reallocating the funding, she would not support a full reallocation.
The council has taken substantial steps to try to improve its overall racial equity work and public safety response, and the mayor’s proposal is not the only way to implement this work, Graves said.
“To act as though the council does not care about it is very, very wrong and false,” she said. “I don’t really feel like the two (proposals) are that far off.”
Lawrence-Anderson said that the council should have considered budget changes earlier in the year.
“We’re talking about the 2022 budget, and since July we’ve been talking about the budget. We’ve discussed, had open meetings with the Finance Commission and the council and all the department heads,” she said. “And I’m just wondering, the budget that has been prepared by our city manager, that we’ve worked on all summer – are we dismissing that and accepting a budget that was written by someone from outside our city a week ago?”
Rather than leaving the issue to the council to decide, the issue should go on a public ballot for a vote, Lawrence-Anderson said.
The staffing implications of the mayor’s proposal could result in officer burnout due to forced overtime, and could have an impact on department morale, Ryan said.
More officers would be likely to resign, and few new officers would be interested in joining the department, he said.
The proposal “is being touted as if it is not defunding the police – but let’s be real, let’s be honest,” Ryan said. “If we are going to take $1.3 million away from the police budget, how can we look the citizens of Brooklyn Center in the eye and say we’re not defunding the police?”
Butler asked the council to not stand in the way of “progress.”
She argued the proposal would not defund the police, but rather use the money for public safety efforts and offer the department more tools to respond to calls.
In a joint statement, the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, Law Enforcement Labor Services, Inc. asked the council to vote against the proposal.
“Brooklyn Center’s police officers are committed to building community and working to keep the community safe and secure,” said Chuck Valleau, acting president of the rank-and-file Brooklyn Center police officer’s union. “This upcoming vote to defund the police department will make residents less safe and further divide our community. Less officers will result in more crime, longer response times to help victims of crime, and less resources to investigate crimes to provide justice.”
According to the statement, due to low staffing levels, Brooklyn Center’s detectives are not investigating any property crimes including auto theft and burglaries.
“The proposal to accept current extremely low staffing levels and defund the police department is dangerous for Brooklyn Center and will do nothing to combat the local, regional and national trend of increasing violent crime,” Valleau said.
The meeting was hosted on Zoom. The city’s Zoom license capped participation at 100 participants.
When more than 100 people attempted to view the meeting, the city was forced to upgrade its Zoom license. More than 190 participants eventually joined the meeting.
Comments from public speakers were occasionally combative, and Elliott frequently asked attendees not to interrupt each other.
Microphones were muted after outbreaks of cursing or mass speaker interruptions.
Speakers included representatives from the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, Law Enforcement Labor Services, Inc., the Barbershop and Black Congregation Cooperative, the Council on American Islamic Relations – Minnesota and Communities United Against Police Brutality.
Katie Wright, mother of Daunte Wright, said that Ryan and Lawrence-Anderson were using stall tactics to keep the resolution from being implemented.
“You have the means,” she said. “I’m begging you.”
Arvid Sorenson spoke in favor of the city manager’s budget, which “makes good progress towards the goals of the resolution as well as the many other goals the council has tasked him with,” he said.
Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.