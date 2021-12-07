The Brooklyn Center City Council approved a budget compromise Dec. 6, allocating funding in the 2022 budget for its new public safety departments while freezing funding for three Police Department positions.
Despite rigorous debate, the council ultimately voted unanimously to support the budget.
The decision came after Mayor Mike Elliott had recently proposed reallocating approximately $1.3 million in funding from 14 open Police Department positions to create the new departments.
“Today, we took another step forward towards realizing the public safety resolution that our city passed earlier this year,” Elliott said in a post-meeting press release. “But this is only the beginning. Our budget is a moral document and how we spend public funds should be aligned with our vision and our values.
“And our community has made it clear that we want and need a system of public safety where police are not our only response for everything. Though passing this budget resolution is a start, it is not enough. In order to fully implement and realize what we laid out in the public safety resolution, we need to fully fund all pieces of it.”
In May, following the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright by then-Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter, the council approved a resolution to create a new public safety department staffed by unarmed civilians and mental health professionals. This new department would respond to non-moving traffic violations and mental-health calls for service.
The resolution was named after Wright and Kobe Dimock-Heisler, a 21-year-old who was on the autism spectrum and was fatally shot by Brooklyn Center police in 2019.
The council has spent the last several weeks debating how to best fund the resolution into the next year. City Manager Reggie Edwards had proposed a budget compromise which would help close the funding gap between his original proposal and the mayor’s budget proposal.
The council agreed Dec. 2 to move forward with Edwards’ proposal.
Edwards, as well as Police Department union officials and councilimembers April Graves, Dan Ryan and Kris Lawerence-Anderson had spoken against Elliott’s proposal.
The initial public safety resolution describes the Implementation Committee as the body which will sort out the issues that arise in creating the departments. However, the Implementation Committee has not yet been formed.
Approved budget
During the Dec. 6 Truth in Taxation hearing, interim finance director Andy Splinter said that in the final budget, the city was allocating $1.3 million to the new public safety departments.
The budget includes $517,957 for the Community Response Unit pilot program, which will respond to mental health calls for service, and $260,000 for the Civilian Traffic Enforcement Unit, which will respond to non-moving traffic violations.
$150,000 was allocated to the yet-to-be-formed Implementation Committee.
An allocation of $154,850 was set aside for a new department director position.
Part of the funding for the new departments includes a three-position freeze on three Police Department positions accounting for $303,114.
However, Elliott and Edwards have offered differing budget figures for the final allocation for implementing the resolution.
Likewise, the two proposals do not use the same language to identify various aspects of the project.
Figures offered by Edwards have at times included larger wrap-around public safety services provided by the city, while Elliott has cited figures that are strictly line-item specific to the new departments.
In a press release, Elliott said the city allocated approximately $1 million toward implementing the resolution. He has stated that a larger $1.3 million proposal is required to fully fund the project.
Elliott appears to be citing a statistic that was presented by City Attorney Troy Gilchrist during the council’s Dec. 2 meeting. Gilchrist attempted to directly compare the two budget proposals, and came to the conclusion that the city manager’s budget proposal totaled approximately $1 million.
The approved budget includes funds for a Police Department labor study that will consider the overall impact of the new the new public safety programs on the Police Department workload. The study will also provide data on the impact of the Police Department position freeze on public safety statistics.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota celebrated the decision.
“The Brooklyn Center City Council’s vote is a big step toward attaining true public safety for all residents,” said interim executive director Ben Feist. “Budgeting for an expanded public safety system will allow the city to take into account the needs of the community and the very real substance abuse and mental health issues people face, rather than relying on an armed-police-only model that too often leads to over-policing and police violence against BIPOC people.”
A representative for the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association said the organization would not be issuing an immediate statement on the decision, but referred to a previous statement in opposition to Elliott’s proposal.
Organizational debate
A broader language and organizational rift remains between the mayor, council and city manager.
The initial public safety resolution, which was drafted by the mayor and brought before the council in May, uses specific language to identify new positions and defines an organizational structure for the city’s new public safety response model.
The resolution calls the creation of multiple city departments with an overarching department director overseeing all public safety issues. The city’s public safety departments, including the police and fire departments, would serve under the new director rather than directly under the city manager.
Edwards has stated that the city is unable to fiscally implement the resolution exactly as it was defined in the resolution. His proposal called for the creation of an “office” with a manager position overseeing the new pilot programs.
While the council agreed to not debate semantics or titles during the Dec. 2 meeting, questions of organizational structure, chain of command and implementation specifics again cropped up during the final budget debate.
Elliott accused Edwards of attempting to “subvert” the intention of the resolution in the budget proposal, saying he was concerned about the duties and responsibilities for a new department head.
“I want to know that we’re talking about the responsibilities that are laid out in the resolution, that’s why this is important,” he said. “Transformation, structural systemic change is extremely difficult, and there are always attempts to subvert it, and I feel that this is such an attempt.”
Edwards disagreed with this characterization of his actions.
The resolution was designed for a much larger jurisdiction than Brooklyn Center, and other departments would need to be eliminated entirely to develop the fiscal capacity to fully implement the resolution as it was written, Edwards said.
“It was a matter of what’s the best way to execute from a functional perspective, with the resources that we have, to carry out that which you’ve charged me to do,” he said. “The notion of subverting, Mr. Mayor – I would never do that. And I didn’t apply and take on the work of Brooklyn Center to subvert work. … This is a lifelong passion and hope and drive.”
Gilchrist said that funding a position does not necessarily determine the title and responsibilities, and the Implementation Committee can sort through these issues as the city moves forward.
Councilmember April Graves said it felt like the mayor was “micromanaging” Edwards, and that the council should be happy to move forward with the work.
Councilmember Marquita Butler said the continued debate on the topic was not productive and the council ought to move to a vote.
“We just need to move forward,” she said. “I agree that we can have this conversation at another time.”
Katie Wright, the mother of Daunte Wright, said she was considering asking the council to remove her son’s name from the resolution if it was not fully funded as listed in the mayor’s proposal.
“The reason why I came to that conclusion is because I don’t want my son’s name on a resolution that is not going to be effective,” she said. “That’s not a threat, that’s just how I feel.”
Mark Allen, president of the Brooklyn Center Business Association, said the city needs the Implementation Committee to determine the future of the resolution. “You guys have come up with a good compromise, I think you need to move it forward,” he said.
