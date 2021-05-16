Brooklyn Center's City Council adopted the Daunte Wright and Kobe Dimock-Heisler Community Safety and Violence Prevention Act May 15, taking the first step to create a new public safety division that will respond to mental health calls and low-level traffic offenses.
“I want to take just a brief moment here to thank my council colleagues — today we as a council on a 4-1 vote decided to try to do a way forward for our city to create a new north star, to keep every member of our community safe,” Mayor Mike Elliott said. “This wouldn't be possible without our community stepping up and showing up and demanding change. In fact, you made this possible. We're going to need to keep showing up to help us implement these policies moving forward. There's a lot of work ahead of us … today we celebrate a long overdue and much needed step forward.”
The decision comes in the wake of the officer-involved killing of 20-year-old Daunte Wright at a traffic stop by then-police officer Kim Potter. Sharing the resolution's namesake is Dimock-Heisler, who was shot and killed in 2019 by Brooklyn Center police officers during a domestic incident.
The resolution, which was presented to a crowd at Earle Brown Heritage Center, passed with Elliott and Councilmembers Marquita Butler, April Graves and Dan Ryan in support of the proposal. Councilmember Kris Lawrence-Anderson cast the sole vote in opposition.
Elliott introduced the plan a week earlier. Details of the proposal were refined by the city attorney before being brought to council for a vote.
With the approval of the resolution, the council committed to creating two new public safety departments.
“The city will create an unarmed Community Response Department to respond to all incidents where a city resident is primarily experiencing a medical, mental health, disability-related or other behavioral or social need,” the resolution reads. It will consist of “Trained medical and mental health professionals, social workers, or other staff and volunteers, and by a dispatch system routing appropriate calls to the Community Response Department and not to the police department.”
The Traffic Enforcement Department will be an unarmed civilian department that enforces non-moving traffic violations.
These new departments, along with the existing fire and police departments, will be under the umbrella of the city's new Department of Community Safety and Violence Prevention. The department's director will be required to have public health experience and expertise.
An implementation committee will oversee the creation of these new departments. Committee members will include residents and experts in public health-oriented approaches to community safety.
The mayor will chair the committee. Members will be recommended for membership by the mayor and approved by the council.
The committee will “propose amendments, ordinances, resolutions, policies, guidelines, or other recommendations for the review, adoption and/or implementation by the city council or city staff as appropriate.”
A permanent Community Safety and Violence Prevention Committee will be created as part of the process. Members will be proposed by the director of the Department of Community Safety and Violence Prevention, recommended by the mayor and approved by the council. While city staff members may serve as liaisons to the committee, they will not serve as voting members.
The committee will review union contracts but not be involved in union negotiations.
“A majority of the committee members must be city residents with direct experience being arrested, detained, or having other similar contacts with Brooklyn Center police, or have had direct contact with one or more of the other services to be provided by the new department,” the resolution reads.
The resolution altered current police department policy regarding the police department's response to low-level offenses.
“To immediately prevent any further harm and to better protect the peace and safety of all city residents while this act is being fully implemented, the city council directs the city manager to implement forthwith a citywide 'citation and summons' policy requiring officers to issue citations only, and prohibiting custodial arrests or consent searches of persons or vehicles, for any non-moving traffic infraction, non-felony offense, or non-felony warrant, unless otherwise required by law,” the resolution reads.
The families of Wright and Dimok-Heisler attended the meeting and spoke in favor of approving the policy.
“We stand here as a family today in regards to this resolution, (we're) 100% in support of this,” said Katie Wright, Daunte Wright's mother. “I truly believe that if this was implemented prior to April 11, our son would still be here with us today.”
Amity Dimok said she was confident that the city could implement plan in a way that could be replicated elsewhere and save lives.
“We have no more time to wait,” she said. “We will work with you every step of the way.”
Community members that spoke were also largely in support of the proposal.
“This is a historic moment,” said Imam Mohammed Dukuly. “Do not let this moment pass.”
Council votes
Butler spoke in favor of the proposal, saying many people of color have been traumatized by the police even though they have not committed crimes.
“We can't afford to lose any more people, we don't want any more hashtags,” Butler said. “I'm going to do everything in my power to make a change.”
While Ryan initially expressed reservations about supporting the resolution, after a slight change in the wording specifying the council's creation of a civilian oversight committee, he ultimately decided to vote in favor of it.
“I'm very pleased that the city attorney has addressed most all of my concerns, which brings me closer to finding this to be acceptable,” he said. “I see this now more as a road map and a way forward to develop plans that will address inequities, but also I want it to be a process that brings folks along so that it's not divisive.”
Lawrence-Anderson, who attended the meeting via Zoom rather than in-person, said she respected the spirit and intent of the resolution, but was not convinced she supported all elements of the plan. She said she wanted to review a hard-copy version of the plan with all of its amendments before supporting the proposal.
“In its original form, I cannot support the resolution as it is today,” she said. “We have spent countless hours on issues that were much less significant than this critically important resolution … I simply believe we need more time.”
