The Brooklyn Center City Council agreed to appoint acting City Manager Reggie Edwards to the permanent city manager role at its June 28 meeting.
Edwards had "served the city long before” stepping into the role of acting city manager, Mayor Mike Elliott said. “We are in a position right now to really solidify the work that Dr. Edwards has led in our city since that date, and (he is) really helping to bring some new ways of thinking about the work that we're doing and new innovative approaches to doing that work.”
Edwards, who previously served as deputy city manager, took the reins as the city's top administrator April 12 after the council fired former city manager Curt Boganey in the wake of the fatal officer-involved shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright.
Wright was shot and killed April 11 during a traffic stop by then-police officer Kim Potter.
Tim Gannon, police chief at the time of the shooting, said he believed Potter, a 26-year veteran on the force, meant to fire her Taser rather than her service pistol when she fatally shot Wright.
After Boganey was fired, Gannon and Potter resigned their positions with the police department.
Potter has since been charged with second-degree manslaughter in the incident.
Tony Gruenig, commander of the department’s patrol division, was appointed acting chief following Gannon’s resignation.
Edwards oversaw the city's administration as the council took the initial steps this May to create new public safety divisions that will respond to mental health calls and low-level traffic offenses.
While the council had previously indicated it would undertake a larger search for a new city manger, the body later came to a consensus that Edwards, a Mankato resident, would be best for the job.
In May, the council spoke to plans to engage in an open search for a permanent city manager. While the council adjusted Edwards' pay May 10, members were unwilling to appoint him city manager outright.
However, the council changed courses at the June 7 work session, according to documents presented to the council. No recording of this meeting was immediately available, and it is unclear how the council reached this decision. The June 7 agenda does not contain information related to the decision.
The Sun Post has asked Elliott to provide further information on the council's decision-making process. Elliott has not yet responded to that request.
With the full council present, there was unanimous agreement to appoint Edwards as city manager.
“I believe we need continuity of leadership right now, particularly based on some of the staff feedback we had, and as far as just some of the unrest within the organization right now — and I believe Dr. Edwards has done a wonderful job and will continue to do so,” said Councilmember Kris Lawrence-Anderson.
Councilmembers Marquita Butler and Dan Ryan thanked Edwards for his commitment to the city.
“I'm happy to hear that we're moving forward with that well-deserved appointment,” Councilmember April Graves said.
This spring, Edwards had requested to be appointed to the permanent city manager role.
“As acting city manager, I have had the opportunity to meet almost the entire staff either virtually or in-person,” Edwards wrote in a council memo in May.
“In listening to staff, I believe one of the more critical measures needed at this time is stability and predictability. The termination of the former city manager and police chief has had a destabilizing effect among staff. In addition, staff continue to work during an unprecedented pandemic and unsettling time."
To move the city toward a stable and productive future, “I propose appointment to the position of city manager," Edwards wrote.
Edwards had served as deputy city manager beginning in 2016. He was previously a senior policy analyst with Ramsey County, city administrator for Chisago City, executive director of the Manktao-based Region Nine Development Commission, and a professor at Minnesota State University, Mankato.
The council will consider Edwards' contract at an upcoming meeting.
Boganey served as city manager from 2003-2021. He was also Brooklyn Park's city manager from 1996-2002.
