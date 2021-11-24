With Kim Potter set to go on trial for the killing of Daunte Wright Nov. 30, the Brooklyn Center City Council is considering adopting a new emergency curfew ordinance.
The council tabled its Nov. 22 discussion on the topic and expects to revisit the issue Nov. 29. Approval would require a unanimous vote from the council.
“In light of the conversations this evening around, especially around folks feeling like they’re preemptively being told that they’re going to do something wrong, I don’t know that – I at least want to think about this a little bit more,’” said Mayor Mike Elliott. “I think it does make sense thinking about this ahead of time.”
In April, after Potter fatally shot Wright, civil unrest gripped Brooklyn Center as demonstrators gathered outside the police station on Humboldt Avenue.
Elliott began declaring nightly curfews as clashes between protesters and police became increasingly violent and nearby businesses were looted.
At times, curfews were announced in the evenings, after demonstrators had already begun to gather.
“In April, we heard from the community that the last-minute decisions on curfews were very hard for planning and organizing,” said Todd Berg, fire chief and emergency manager.
The new emergency ordinance, proposed by city staff members, would automatically enact a 9:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew the day the verdict is announced.
Based on criteria listed in the ordinance, the city manager would have the authority to extend the curfew up to four additional days.
“Deciding in advance to impose a curfew allows the city to prepare and, more importantly, allows those intending to gather to exercise their First Amendment rights to plan their activities accordingly,” the draft ordinance reads.
“The city desires to avoid the public confusion that occurs when a curfew decision is not made until people have already gathered or shortly before the curfew is to go into effect. Such delay also undermines efforts to enforce the curfew and increases the potential for unwanted interactions between law enforcement and protesters.”
Under the draft ordinance, the city manager may enact the curfew if gatherings the previous night resulted in multiple incidences of criminal activity, including, but not limited to, assault, theft or property damage. Likewise, if the city needs to call on outside law enforcement agencies to respond demonstrations, the curfew may be extended.
Per the proposed policy, curfew decisions must be announced by 1 p.m. daily.
Councilmembers Marquita Butler and April Graves agreed with Elliott, saying they were uncomfortable with enacting an automatic curfew the day the verdict is read regardless of the situation on the ground.
“How we did curfew during the crisis was mishandled, not placing blame on anyone in particular, just it was not handled in a way that we would want it to be handled,” Butler said.
The city could revisit the issue the day of the verdict, but “I’m not really sure of the message we’re sending if we’re passing this before a trial has even begun,” she said.
Graves said approving the proposal means jumping to the conclusion that a curfew will be necessary rather than offering in-the-moment flexibility.
Councilmember Kris Lawrence-Anderson called the provision a “common sense approach,” while Councilmember Dan Ryan said he did not have an objection to the proposal.
“I believe we have something here (where) we can address those public safety needs,” Ryan said.
Lawrence-Anderson and Ryan said they were concerned about the safety of the residents in the apartment complexes near the police station.
Responses from the community were mixed and at times tense as the discussion devolved into a curse-laden shouting match. Speakers frequently interrupted each other, prompting occasional rebuke from Elliott.
Lori Best spoke in favor of enacting a curfew.
While peaceful protesters ought to have the right to protest, “like my father told me as a kid, he said nothing good happens after dark,” she said.
Tanya James said that a curfew is unnecessary and unlikely to be followed.
“It should be people over property and a curfew that shouldn’t even have to be implemented if you guys would just not be so corrupt and expect the worst outcome,” she said.
“Why are we concerned about a curfew when a curfew is not even necessary if justice is fully served? … You can put your curfew in place but then you’re going to need the National Guard because y’all already know how we feel about your curfews. We ain’t going to abide by them. So what is the pointless point of it? I’ll tell you right now, I’m going to be out there.”
James referenced the curfew with an expletive, at which point participants began shouting and microphones were muted en masse.
