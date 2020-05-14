The city of Brooklyn Center is considering creating a program to assist the smallest of the city’s businesses that have been negatively impacted financially by the COVID-19 outbreak.
While the state and federal government have offered financial assistance to businesses following the outbreak, the initial allocations were depleted in a relatively short time, and some small businesses have experienced barriers to accessing those funds, according to Meg Beekman, community development director. Further, many who have applied for funding through these programs are either unsure of their status or are still waiting to receive their funding, she said.
As a result, Beekman introduced the concept of an emergency deferred forgivable loan program to Brooklyn Center’s City Council at its May 4 work session, and the council generally offered support to the concept.
The program would provide loans of up to $3,000 to the city’s small businesses with 0% interest and payments deferred for one year. The program is proposed with a $150,000 budget from the Economic Development Authority’s cash reserves. Approximately 50 businesses would be able to receive assistance with this budget. Currently, the EDA has $1.59 million in cash reserves.
The program would be designed to allow for assistance to be provided quickly to businesses in need. It also is designed to have fewer barriers to access for small business owners that may not have the existing relationships with banks that other larger businesses might leverage.
The program is expected to be brought back to the council for consideration at its May 11 meeting.
Eligibility guidelines could potentially be altered by city staff before bringing the program back to the council for approval, Beekman said.
In the initial proposal, to be eligible, a business would need to have a physical address in Brooklyn Center, must have been in operation prior to Feb. 20, 2020, employ 10 or fewer full-time or part-time employes prior to the issuance of the Governor’s State of Emergency Executive Order, have a gross income of less than $200,000 and be able to demonstrate that its revenues have been directly and adversely affected by COVID-19 or by the executive orders.
A business owner’s immigration status does not affect their eligibility. Businesses must serve the general public, be a conforming or legally non-conforming use under zoning regulations and have no open violations with the city.
Ineligible businesses in the proposed program guidelines include businesses that derive income from passive investments without operational ties to operating business or whose primary source of revenue is from business-to-business transactions, businesses with no current or historical financial statements, businesses that primarily generate income from gambling activities, adult entertainment, tobacco or vaping related activities, registered lobbying, multi-level marketing, billboards, and renting commercial or residential property.
The program is not intended to be a long-term solution for businesses that are struggling, Beekman said, but would be intended to help pay immediate emergency costs. As part of the program, the city would connect businesses with technical assistance providers that can in-turn connect businesses with resources to remain viable.
Short-term expenses that would count as eligible spending include rent or mortgage payments, payroll and employee benefits, accounts payable, vendor payments and operating expenses.
Applicants would be eligible to apply for loan forgiveness at the end of the deferral period. Applications would be accepted on a rolling, first-come, first-served basis and would be reviewed by the city’s administration.
Mayor Mike Elliott said that the program needs to be assisting businesses in an equitable fashion.
Councilmember April Graves spoke in favor of the program. While other housing programs are addressing housing issues, such a program could potentially help keep small-scale landlords and keep renters and their families on solid ground, she said.
Councilmember Dan Ryan said that while he was in favor of moving forward with the program since the city has limited resources, staff should work towards more effectively developing conduits to state and federal resources.
Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.