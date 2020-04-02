When Brooklyn Center’s youngest public school students return to Earle Brown Elementary after this extended COVID-19 statewide school closure, they will find some things changed—like more support in their classrooms.
Due to budget cuts because of a decline in enrollment in the Brooklyn Center Community Schools instructional assistants were eliminated at the kindergarten level for fall 2019.
“This decision had a negative impact on the school experience of our youngest learners,” said Dr. Carly Baker, superintendent. “We regret that budget and enrollment projections led us to cut a staff member from our kindergarten classrooms, but I’m glad we were able to figure out a solution and make it right in the middle of the school year.”
The solution required a bold response. A decision was made to create a new position, the social and emotional learning interventionist. There are three of these positions created to support students in grades K-2. Additionally, three education assistant positions have been posted for kindergarten classrooms. One staff member has been hired and two are being filled.
“The tricky part in all of this becomes when we cannot predict a swell in enrollment in a specific grade level over the course of the school year,” cautioned Baker. “When this occurs, the district has to make adjustments to provide relief. The addition of the three [educational assistants] will help to provide that relief.
“Hiring these additional staff members will help students learn to be successful in a classroom community,” Baker continued. “Many kindergarten students have limited or no school experience prior to kindergarten. Because of this limited experience, they need extra help learning how to be a member of the learning community. We are also partnering with two community organizations to offer on-site mental health supports during the school day.”
