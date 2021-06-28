Brooklyn Center Community Schools is giving away free meals to children through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Summer Food Service Program.
Breakfast and lunch will be provided at no cost to all children ages 1-18 at Brooklyn Center Elementary STEAM, 1500 59th Ave. N., and Brooklyn Center Middle and High School STEAM, 6500 Humboldt Ave. N. Meals will be provided June 21 through July 29, Mondays through Thursdays. There will be no meals offered on Monday, July 5.
At Brooklyn Center Elementary, breakfast will be available from 7:30-8:30 a.m., and lunch will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.. Meal packs will be available at door #1 from 11 a.m. to noon on Thursdays.
At Brooklyn Center Middle and High School, breakfast will be served from 8:15-9 a.m., while lunch will be served from noon to 1 p.m. Meal packs will be available at the front door from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursdays.
