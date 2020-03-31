Officials at Brooklyn Center Community Schools, like their counterparts at all districts in the north metro, are tirelessly working and planning during this Governor-mandated school closure.
The length of this closure just got a lot longer. This is a district guide for students and families during this new normal—with no end in sight.
On March 25, District 286 received information from Gov. Tim Walz and the Minnesota Department of Education that the statewide mandated school closure will be extended until at least Friday, May 1. Additionally, there is a two-week stay at home order for all Minnesotans that went into effect on Friday, March 27, that will last at least until Friday, April 10. The stay-at-home order is to limit movement and help contain the spread of COVID-19.
“The governor has been clear that school districts are to continue operating essential services during the statewide school closure,” said Dr. Carly Baker, superintendent. “As such, we will continue to provide child care to elementary-age children of staff members and emergency response professionals through May 1. We will also continue meal distribution in its current capacity through May 1. Distance learning will begin after our spring break on Monday, April 6 and will continue until at least May 1. Any changes to our operations will be communicated as soon as decisions are made.”
The Minnesota State High School League also communicated the following after the governor’s announcement: all participation in MSHSL spring activities, including fine arts and athletics, at all member schools is suspended during the statewide mandated school closure; with participation including, but is not limited to, competitions, training, practices, scrimmages and contests.
“I also wanted to remind families that we will not be running our meal distribution program during spring break, March 30 to April 3,” advised Baker. “Families will be able to pick-up meals for spring break during Friday’s meal distribution bus routes. Families will also be able to go to Earle Brown Elementary and Brooklyn Center Middle and High School to pick-up meals for spring break.
“We know there is a lot of anxiety about COVID-19 with our children – and adults – and how it will impact not only learning but day-to-day life,” Baker continued. “It’s important that we take things one day at a time. I am hopeful that we can continue the school year as planned but we are making plans for how to continue learning in the event of a closure.”
If you need help talking about COVID-19 with your family, please use the following resources:
• Contact the Minnesota Department of Health at 651-201-5414
• Information from the Minnesota Department of Health at health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html
• View the CDC fact sheet on COVID-19 at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/downloads/2019-ncov-factsheet.pdf
• Information from the CDC at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
• For questions, contact Lead Nurse Debbie Erickson at 763-561-2120 Ext. 3203 or derickson1@bccs286.org.
• BCCS Resource and Support Line: 763-200-1201. Families can call the Resource and Support line for information about community resources and crisis support. The phone line will be staffed by a BCCS school social worker or school counselor from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.
Distance learning plan underway
One of the critical steps Minnesota public schools are dealing with during this unprecedented crisis period is making sure students keep learning. Enter the now familiar term, distance learning. To this end, the Minnesota Department of Education is requiring all school systems to begin distance learning no sooner than Monday, March 30. However, BCCS will be on spring break until Monday, April 6, so the district will not participate in distance learning until its return from spring break.
“Teachers may still reach out to families and students during this period to ensure communication channels are working in preparation for distance learning to begin next month,” Baker said. “We are also working to be able to provide technology and internet access to students in grades 11-12 and at the Early College Academy. More information will be available as plans are finalized this week and next week.
“District and site leaders have been working to create plans to address the possibility of an extended school closure,” Baker continued. “The curriculum and instruction team and the technology team have worked diligently to prepare a plan for the development of learning opportunities for students in the event of a closure. Learning activities offered to students will not be dependent on technology.
Meal distribution at bus stops
Another key element is ensuring that meals continue to be provided, with BCCS keeping up with the curve. The district is delivering school meals on school bus routes. Families can arrive at specific bus stops between 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. through May 1. Milk and nut-free options are available upon request. Families can identify the route closest to their home by viewing the list of bus stops and times by visiting the school district website, bccs286.org.
If your student rides a special education bus, meals will be dropped off to your home between 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Walkers and other families can pick up meals at Earle Brown Elementary and Brooklyn Center Middle and High School between noon to 1 p.m. Meal distribution will not take place during spring break, Monday, March 30, to Friday, April 3. If you have any questions, contact the transportation department at 763-450-3386 x1201 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. or email transportation@bccs286.org.
Childcare for emergency response professionals
The governor has asked that districts continue to offer childcare during the statewide school closure for elementary-age children of emergency response professionals. If your work is directly related to responding to or caring for patients in a health care setting, child care services for students in grade pre-K-5 are still available.
Visit bccs286.org for a list of state-approved positions eligible to receive child care. The program is open from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through May 1. If you have any questions, contact Jakarta Turner at 612-282-0026 or jturner@bccs286.org. Visit brooklyncenter.ce.eleyo.com to register for child care services on the district’s Eleyo website.
Special BCCS service programs
• Health Resource Center: The Health Resource Center is closed until further notice. Most district services are available at community locations. For assistance connecting to health services in the community, please email Stephanie Ptak, health resource center supervisor, at sptak@bccs286.org, or Miamon Queeglay, community schools manager, at mqueeglay@bccs286.org.
• Community Corner: The Community Corner is closed until further notice.
• Enrollment: The district is still accepting new enrollments. Please call the enrollment office to begin the enrollment process at 763-561-2120 x2550.
• Field trips: All field trips are suspended until further notice. For example, the Kindergarten Information Night scheduled for March 26 was postponed.
• Spring sports: Per the Minnesota State High School League, spring athletics and activities will continue with practices only (no competitions or scrimmages) until at least April 6.
• The following programs will continue: STEP and LEAP, Bright Start and Baby Steps.
Rod Shilkrot is a contributing writer for Sun Newspapers.
