A proposed Brooklyn Center City Charter amendment, which was introduced April 25, could scale back the mayor’s emergency powers over the Police Department.
Currently, the Brooklyn Center City Charter, the city’s principal governing document, allows the office of the mayor to assume command of the Police Department in times of emergency.
Current charter language states that “in time of public danger or emergency the mayor may, with the consent of the council, take command of the police, maintain order and enforce the law.”
The new language proposed by the Charter Commission states that “in time of public danger or emergency the mayor may coordinate with the city manager, police chief, fire chief and other municipal resources as part of the emergency response system to communicate with the public and to aid in identifying resources to assist the response effort, to maintain public safety and to respond to the emergency including, but not limited to, requesting assistance from, local, state and federal agencies as may be needed.”
Under normal city operations, the city’s police chief has command of the department’s operations and reports to the city manager, the city’s highest ranking administrative executive. The city manager serves at the political will of the council.
The council voted 3-1 to move the amendment to a second reading and public hearing, with Mayor Mike Elliott casting a dissenting vote.
Councilmember Dan Ryan, who is also a member of the Charter Commission, was absent.
A unanimous vote by the council would be required to approve the ordinance, City Attorney Jason Hill said. “If there is not a unanimous vote, then it has to go to an election, goes on the next ballot,” he said.
Councilmember April Graves and Elliott requested that members of the Charter Commission be present at the public hearing to speak to the rationale behind their decision.
Recent use of charter provision
In April 2021, in the civil unrest that followed the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright, Elliott assumed command of the Brooklyn Center Police Department.
This came as the council sacked former City Manager Curt Bogany. Current city manager, then Deputy City Manager Reggie Edwards assumed the role of acting city manager.
Meanwhile, in the fallout from the shooting, former Police Chief Tim Gannon resigned his post. Kim Potter, who was later convicted of manslaughter after shooting Wright, also resigned from the Police Department.
Tony Gruenig was appointed interim chief. The search for a permanent police chief is ongoing.
Commission discussion
Recent Charter Commission agenda packets show that discussion on the proposal lasted through multiple meetings.
The city does not record Charter Commission meetings for later viewing, and minutes to the most recent meetings have not been posted to the city’s website.
Minutes from the commission’s Oct. 14, 2021, meeting show a discussion between commissioners regarding the mayor’s emergency powers, with Commissioner Dan Jerzak offering concerns that a non-licensed civilian could be in command of the police force. Those concerns appear to have been shared by commissioners Don Bumgarner and Robert Marvin, among others.
The commission agreed to research what neighboring cities offer their mayors for emergency powers, and to work with the city attorney to determine the legality of the emergency powers charter provision.
After discussion, the commission also agreed to reach out to city staff members for feedback on the issue.
The minutes do not clearly specify exactly which staff members were asked to provide feedback, and some commission members feared the chance for retribution against staff who speak out.
Ultimately, Chair Mark Goodell offered to make “anonymity a contingency” of future discussions with city staff on the issue.
“Chairman Goodell asked if we would update the motion to only contact City Council, City Manager and Acting Police Chief,” the minutes read. “A discussion was held about whether the City Council should be included. A discussion was held on whether to include the Fire Chief in this. It was clarified that the city manager could be asked to include whoever they think necessary in this discussion.”
The Charter Commission’s Feb. 9 meeting packet includes a copy of the city of Crystal’s charter, which contains similar language to commission’s proposed amendment for the mayor’s emergency powers.
Feedback given to the commission
Included in the Feb. 9 Charter Commission packet is an email to Goodell which provides details regarding the city’s experience when Elliott assumed command of the Police Department.
The email, sent at 11:32 p.m. on Feb. 6, 2022, does not include the identity of the sender.
The Sun Post asked Goodell in an email to provide comment and identify the sender. He did not immediately respond.
Following this, the Sun Post made a formal data request that the city release the full email chain and identify the sender. The city has not responded to the request.
Broadly, the email included in the commission packet describes the mayor’s use of the emergency charter provision as challenging.
“The transition of command during the civil unrest created confusion, added an additional level of chaos to an already chaotic situation, and created division among staff,” the email states.
The sender included a pro and con list for the situation.
The sole item listed as a pro during the unrest was that the move “added a community interest and raised the consciousness of community safety within the protocols of decision making.”
Cons listed were “confusion, added chaos, division among staff, elevated distrust, (and) delay in critical and real time public safety decision making.”
A lack of situational understanding and historic practice made the transition of power difficult, the email states.
“Because there were no operational relationships and no understanding of emergency situation norms practiced between the staff and elected officials, it was extremely difficult to execute operational command during a time where operational clarity, relationships, and understanding was of the utmost importance,” the email states.
“Understanding who to turn to, and for what purposes and under what conditions, were all critical elements to efficiently and effectively executing (sic) emergency measures. These elements were unclear during the emergency situation.”
Communication was also listed as an issue by the sender.
“During the transition of command there was a breakdown in communication that created confusion between the public, media, staff and the council,” the email states. “A definitive update of what actions were being taken and for what purposes those actions were taken were not clearly provided. Due to the challenges outlined in the first factor above, execution of immediate and clear communication was not possible.
“Routine, predictable and reliable communications were strained due to public communications via media and social media releases, of which staff were unaware. Public communications, while coordinating operations within the organization involving very sensitive safety information, created discomfort and distrust. The development and dissemination of internal orders or directives, external public safety information to residents, and media messaging were not coordinated. This limited the city’s ability to effectively execute emergency safety measures.”
The email writer concludes that “regular and timely updating of the council without compromising effective emergency command and real time decision making within the police department can be accomplished without transitioning command of the police to the office of the mayor during a city emergency.”
