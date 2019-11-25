p1 spt brc bsoc dossen
Buy Now

Brooklyn Center senior Simeon Dossen (7), pictured celebrating a goal in a 5A section game, was named to the first-team All-Tri-Metro Conference squad.

 (Sun Post File Photo by Anthony Iozzo)

Brooklyn Center senior Simeon Dossen was the leading scorer on the Centaurs’ boys soccer team in 2019, and it helped get him on the Tri-Metro All-Conference list.

Dossen had 22 goals and 10 assists this season, including a game where he finished with six goals against Hmong Academy.

Dossen also scored in the 5A section tournament, as Brooklyn Center earned the No. 10 seed and a home game.

Load comments