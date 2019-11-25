Brooklyn Center senior Simeon Dossen was the leading scorer on the Centaurs’ boys soccer team in 2019, and it helped get him on the Tri-Metro All-Conference list.
Dossen had 22 goals and 10 assists this season, including a game where he finished with six goals against Hmong Academy.
Dossen also scored in the 5A section tournament, as Brooklyn Center earned the No. 10 seed and a home game.
