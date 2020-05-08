Brooklyn Center senior forward Jameel Taylor and senior guard Kolade Johnson closed their high school careers with All-Tri-Metro West Conference honorable mentions.
The Centaurs (5-19 overall, 0-8 conference) had a very young team and a new coach in Justyn Burgess this season. Five eighth-graders and a freshman were on the varsity squad.
Taylor and Johnson were two of four seniors on the team, which means Brooklyn Center is going to be even younger next season.
Taylor finished with 207 points including the 5AA section game.
Johnson chipped in 148 total points including the 5AA section game.
The top scorers on the team – Demari Larkins and Cash Chavis – were both eighth-graders. The fourth best scorer was also an eighth-grader. Freshman Quyavant Douglas only played 10 games this season.
