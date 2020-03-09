Brooklyn Center boys basketball had another year of experience on the court this season, but there were some growing pains.
The Centaurs (5-20 overall) lost 10 straight once the calendar moved to 2020 until winning two of the final seven games. That gave them the No. 11 seed in the 5AA playoffs, where they took on sixth-seeded Watertown-Mayer in the first round.
The season came to a close in a 64-52 loss.
Brooklyn Center has been a team in flux the past few seasons since making state in 2018 with expected returning players transferring or playing club instead.
But the young roster still shows plenty of promise if everyone continues with the program.
Five seniors played their final high school game – guards Sam Somefun (75 points) and Kolade Johnson (148 points) and forwards Danny Yates (33 points), Koffi Sewonou (85 points) and Jameel Taylor (207 points). But the rest of the roster included one junior, one freshman and five eighth-graders.
Eighth-grade guard Demari Larkins (240 points) and eighth-grade forward Cash Chavis (221 points) were the top two scorers on the team, and eighth-grade guard Zashon Rich (179 points) was fourth on the team.
Eighth-grade center Chiang Ring (121 points) and eighth-grade forward Camren Smith (132 points) also reached triple digits with total points this season, as did freshman forward Quyavant Douglas (116 points).
Watertown-Mayer 64, Centaurs 52
Brooklyn Center trailed 28-24 at halftime against Watertown-Mayer and was outscored 36-28 in the second half.
Larkins led the Centaurs with 19 points, and Smith was second with 15. Rich added eight, and Chavis and Sewonou each had three. Johnson and Taylor chipped in two points each.
Senior forward Will McBee led Watertown-Mayer with 27 points.
Centaurs 60, St. Anthony 55
Brooklyn Center closed the regular season Feb. 28 with a 60-55 win over St. Anthony.
The Centaurs led 31-24 at halftime and held on in the second half.
Taylor had 19 points, and Ring and Rich each had 10. Chavis chipped in eight points, and Larkins had six. Somefun and Johnson combined for seven points.
Junior center Luke Omodt led St. Anthony with 18 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.