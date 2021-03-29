It was a tough season for Brooklyn Center boys basketball in the win column, but the Centaurs nearly pulled off an upset in the 5AA section playoffs.

The Centaurs (1-16 overall) traveled to fifth-seeded Maranatha Christian on March 18 for the 5AA round of 16, and they led 34-32 at halftime. Brooklyn Center eventually fell just short in an 84-75 loss.

Senior guard Ben Wehyee closed his high school career with some style, dropping 31 points to lead the Centaurs. Sophomore guard Quayvant Douglas added 29 points, and junior forward Terryon Rogers had nine points.

Sophomore forward Christopher Taylor chipped in with four points, and junior guard Warren Kinney had two points.

Senior guard Daniel Retic and Wehyee closed their high school careers, but those were the only two seniors on the team.

Douglas would be a huge asset for the team if he returns next season, and junior guards Michael Albertson and Max Madyun, junior forwards Michael White and Rahmal Tarr, Kinney Taylor and Rogers are also expected back.

