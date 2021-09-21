Brooklyn Center is accepting applications for its Random Acts of Kindness award through Oct. 7.

A Random Act of Kindness is a selfless, unexpected act performed by an individual, organization, or group toward someone or something. It is simply done out of the will to extend goodness without expecting anything in return.

Residents are invited to nominate someone who is deserving of recognition. All Random Acts of Kindness nominees are recognized by the City Council during an October council meeting and are presented a certificate.

“Small things can add up, when people step up and make a personal effort to improve their community.” Councilmember Dan Ryan said during last year’s presentation. Anyone may nominate someone in Brooklyn Center who has performed an act of kindness in the past year by sending a card, letter or by downloading the city’s nomination form located at bit.ly/3k4UEnu. Each person may submit up to four nominations.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments